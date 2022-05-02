WWE higher-ups are reportedly impressed with Nikkita Lyons

It has been reported that those within WWE who hold management positions are very high on NXT 2.0 star Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons made her NXT 2.0 in-ring debut on February 22 against Kayla Inlay, and during the contest, she showcased her experienced striking skills and power, dispatching her opponent with relative ease.

Speaking on the Sunday Night's Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer said WWE is liking the reactions Lyons has been getting as of late:

"I think they like the reaction she got. I don’t see her as a Bron Breakker type of thing where they fast track her as Bron Breakker & Gable Steveson are probably gonna get fast tracked up [to the main roster]. She’s over. I don’t even know if they knew how over she was gonna get at first. Yea, I can see taking advantage of something that’s there." (H/T - WrestlingNews.Co)

With her unique ring attire and a vast amount of charisma, the 22-year-old taekwondo black belt is a WWE Superstar fans are paying attention.

Nikkita Lyons' thoughts about her debut match

The NXT 2.0 standout made a huge impression on fans and officials backstage when she made her debut.

Speaking to WWE Espanol, Lyons said her first match on NXT 2.0 wasn't just a beautiful night for her but for her family and friends as well:

"I was still, 'did that just happen?' I didn't look at my phone until I got home. I was fortunate to have my parents there, my man, a bunch of friends came. I was super grateful and keeping that in mind that people close to me came to support me. That means a lot. After, I talked to my coaches and got all that going. People in the back were telling me great job. I just kind of sat there and continued to watch the show. I didn't get out of my gear until the show was over. 'I don't even want to go to the locker room, I want to bask in this moment.' It was beautiful." (H/T - Fightful)

Nikkita Lyons will look to continue her rise to the top tonight on NXT as she teams up with Cora Jade to take on Natalya & Lash Legend.

Edited by Abhinav Singh