Participants of NXT Breakout Tournament revealed 

The 2019 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament was a fantastic success, with nearly all of its participants still, to this day, a significant part of the stories being told on NXT TV. One competitor, Angel Garza, even found his way to the main roster.

Now, we're getting the next iteration of the tournament as we know who will be involved. And it looks like a pretty awesome lineup.

The future is NOW on #WWENXT.



The 2021 #NXTBreakout competitors are more ambitious and hungrier than ever!



Who are YOU siding with?!#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/cb5o70rjlv — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2021

NXT Breakout Tournament has some diverse competitors

Our friends at Fightful (H/T to them, btw), shared with us a great rundown of everybody in the tournament.

Trey Baxter - Formerly known as Blake Christian. Faced Kushida on the June 15 episode of NXT.

Carmelo Hayes - Formerly known as Christian Casanova. Faced Kushida on the June 1 episode of NXT and faced Adam Cole on the June 22 episode of NXT.

Andre Chase - Formerly known as Harlem Bravado. Defeated Guru Raaj on the July 2 episode of 205 Live to qualify.

Why does number three look like Mr. Crocker with a goatee. pic.twitter.com/0oLCgquKYT — michael everett (@MELovelace401) July 7, 2021

Josh Briggs - Former EVOLVE Champion. Will make his 205 Live debut on Friday.

Ikemen Jiro - Featured regularly on 205 Live since making his debut in May.

Joe Gacy - Defeated Desmond Troy on the July 2 episode of 205 Live to qualify.

Odyssey Jones - Formerly known as Omari Palmer. Had worked NXT dark matches. Wrestled Robert Roode in a dark match ahead of the July 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. Set to compete on Friday's 205 Live.

Duke Hudson - Formerly known as Brendan Vink. Hasn't wrestled since May 11, 2020 on WWE Raw.

The tournament begins on the July 13th episode of NXT, with the Ikemen Jiro vs Duke Hudson bout. That same episode also features the NXT Championship match between champion Karrion Kross vs Johnny Gargano, with NXT front office enforcer Samoa Joe as special guest referee.

Edited by Prem Deshpande