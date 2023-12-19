"The WWE saved my life" - 44-year-old star reveals how he almost became a murderer

WWE Superstars have spoken candidly about the road life over the years. Especially in the earlier eras, life was different for members of the global juggernaut's family.

Shannon Moore recently discussed his addictions and recovery from it as the former WWE Superstar is now six years sober. For those unaware, he was part of the roster from 2001 to 2005 and then again from 2006 to 2008. He also had successful runs in the independent circuit and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

The Tampa Bay Times released an article about Shannon Moore's trials and tribulations over the years. As revealed by the 44-year-old, he was planning to murder his ex-wife before signing with the Stamford-based promotion, then either killing himself or going to jail. He admitted that being an addict meant that he would blame others for his problems.

"Then I had one last desperate cry for help," said Moore. He reached out to a friend at WWE afterwards, and within 24 hours, the promotion had him in a Tampa drug rehabilitation treatment center and footed the bill. "The WWE saved my life," he added.

He is currently married to Emily Lehman Jennings, and life is better than before. Today, he looks to help out other addicts who are dealing with similar, or worse, issues to what he went through.

Shannon Moore on what made him relapse post-WWE

After signing with the wrestling promotion run by Vince McMahon, Shannon Moore worked with his childhood mates Matt and Jeff Hardy. He even developed the "Prince of Punk" character, which was close to his real-life persona. He eventually got released by the company in 2008.

Later, he rejoined TNA. However, he decided not to return following an injury in 2012. This was self-admittedly a bad call, as he got to spend a lot of time at home with money in hand:

"That was the worst thing I ever did," he said. "I was just sitting at home. I had time. I had money. And what do you do? You just party. I think that’s the point where physical addiction really set in." [H/T: Tampa Bay Times]

Check out the picture below of Shannon Moore (right) along with some of the WWE roster members at the time - Chirs Masters, Carlito, and MVP:

Shannon Moore works as a client relations manager at Riverside Recovery of Tampa today. He also is active in the independent circuit. Despite sharing what the Stamford-based company did for him, Moore was unhappy with his last stint with the company, as it was more about putting CM Punk over. Read about what he had to say here.