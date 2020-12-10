The WWE Universe reacts to Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns...and it's not good

WWE Hall of Famer and former Univeral Champion, Goldberg might be called upon at WrestleMania next year. Of course, WWE likes to bring in its biggest names for its most prominent show. Some fans expect him to step into the ring with Roman Reigns if WWE is unable to secure The Rock for that position. Most people really didn't think much of this rumor until today.

This morning on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg was a guest on the show and took it upon himself to essentially call out Reigns for a match.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move, God knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at sub-par level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

The WWE Universe isn't thrilled about the idea of a match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns

Since SK Wrestling's initial report earlier this morning, the WWE Universe has been very vocal on social media. They have made their feelings this potential match quite clear.

Some fans got heated, as their reactions included very non-PG language. Those tweets aside, here are some of the reactions from the WWE Universe on a potential match between Reigns and Goldberg.

The WWE Universe sounds off on Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

No thanks. Literally 0 interest in seeing Goldberg wrestle in 2020. If this Roman angle doesn't lead to Roman/Rock I think people are going to be upset. — Jake Busey Stan Account (@papacap727) December 9, 2020

Rock vs Roman would be better for the head of table,

Rocks last match passing the torch.

Wwe need to make mega money.

Wwe and Hollywood can make that match of the decade. — Shaun Rushton (@Darkowl1rush) December 9, 2020

the ONLY way i'd want to see this is if Goldberg (who i dont want to see in the ring anymore) puts the Tribal Cheif over ... even then ... there are ppl that deserve to be in a program with Roman right now more ... heck i love Roman's work but let's give credit — Xmetal (@Xmetalfanx) December 9, 2020

But not on wm , Goldberg can produce nothing in a match, maybe at supershowdown and elimination chamber as a midcard wm match vs The Rock Roman needs to torture Goldberg, that strengthen his Heel Tribal Chief character — Ravi (@KhanMravi99) December 9, 2020

Ain’t nobody want to see this spear-fest — 🇱🇷卄ㄒ🇬🇭 (@kingharry__) December 9, 2020

One word....LAME!!! Give us @TheRock and @WWERomanReigns ! That’s how you sell tickets — MONTE AND THE MADNESS (@tristanmonte15) December 9, 2020

How do you feel about a potential match between Goldberg and Reigns? Are you for it or against it? Why or why not? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know.