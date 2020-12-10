Create
The WWE Universe reacts to Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns...and it's not good

This morning on WWE
This morning on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg called out Roman Reigns as his next opponent, and it seems the WWE Universe isn't happy about it.
Modified 10 Dec 2020, 03:17 IST
WWE Hall of Famer and former Univeral Champion, Goldberg might be called upon at WrestleMania next year. Of course, WWE likes to bring in its biggest names for its most prominent show. Some fans expect him to step into the ring with Roman Reigns if WWE is unable to secure The Rock for that position. Most people really didn't think much of this rumor until today.

This morning on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg was a guest on the show and took it upon himself to essentially call out Reigns for a match.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move, God knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at sub-par level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

The WWE Universe isn't thrilled about the idea of a match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns

Since SK Wrestling's initial report earlier this morning, the WWE Universe has been very vocal on social media. They have made their feelings this potential match quite clear.

Some fans got heated, as their reactions included very non-PG language. Those tweets aside, here are some of the reactions from the WWE Universe on a potential match between Reigns and Goldberg.

The WWE Universe sounds off on Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

How do you feel about a potential match between Goldberg and Reigns? Are you for it or against it? Why or why not? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know.

Published 10 Dec 2020, 03:17 IST
