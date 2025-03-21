The Wyatt Sicks drop update ahead of WWE SmackDown amidst absence

The Wyatt Sicks have been off WWE’s programming for several months. Led by Uncle Howdy, the eerie faction was last seen in a losing effort against The Miz and The Final Testament on December 9, 2024. After a period of brief silence, they have now dropped an update amidst their absence.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks quickly established themselves as a popular act right from the day of their debut which was followed by weeks of build-up via promotional videos. Their absence made fans wonder if the faction would make it to WrestleMania 41. The Uncle Howdy-led crew has now posted a cryptic tweet on X (fka Twitter).

“ecc3:1. in time you shall see. you shall behold. stand in awe. galat6:9 we see you. remember who you are. remember what you know,” the tweet said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

The mentioned numbers could possibly be referring to their corresponding verses in The Holy Bible. Additionally, the “we see you” part suggests that The Wyatt Sicks have marked their next target and could soon make a move. It would be interesting to see if the eerie faction makes an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

Why were The Wyatt Sicks off television?

The Wyatt Sicks started their heel-cleansing campaign on Monday Night RAW by targeting Chad Gable and American Made. This was followed by the eerie faction going after The Miz and getting entangled with The Final Testament. While Uncle Howdy was supposed to avenge his loss against Karrion Kross’ crew. A few unexpected events didn’t allow it to happen.

Ad

WWE released Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain of The Final Testament back in February 2025. This meant that The Herald of Doomsday didn’t have a team to compete against The Wyatts. Additionally, Uncle Howdy was also down with an undisclosed injury at the same time. The former Bo Dallas got his medical clearance to wrestle again a few weeks ago.

Expand Tweet

The stable also released an update via the ‘Kintsugi’ page on WWE’s website claiming that the faction was now “whole.” This could possibly mean that Alexa Bliss could finally make an appearance alongside The Wyatts. Only time will tell when Howdy and his group will be back and if they will make it to Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback