The Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence with rare personal message amid ongoing injury speculation 

The Wyatt Sicks haven't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks and in their time away they have been moved from RAW to SmackDown. The group is yet to appear on the blue brand, but it seems that there is a delay in their debut because one of them is injured.

Despite not appearing on SmackDown, member of The Wyatt Sicks Erick Rowan recently updated his Instagram to show that he was celebrating date night with his wife. Rowan rarely shares personal messages about his family on social media, and it's also the first time in more than a week that he has shared anything.

Rowan returned to WWE to be part of The Wyatt Sicks last year and has been pushing to make Bray Wyatt's vision a reality alongside Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy.

The 43-year-old hasn't been seen for several weeks and it's unclear if he is the star who is injured at present since reports suggested that one member is on the sidelines that was causing the delay in their debut on SmackDown.

Will The Wyatt Sicks target a new victim on WWE SmackDown?

The Wyatt Sicks were in the middle of a storyline with The Final Testament on WWE RAW before they were moved to SmackDown.

The Miz has since followed them to the blue brand which could allow them to pick up where they left off with him since Nick Aldis has already told him that he needs to make some new friends after his switch.

The Sicks need to find some new targets if they want to make a statement on their new brand since they have been unable to appear or drop any teases in a few weeks.

There was a lot of hype surrounding their debut last summer and it will be interesting to see if WWE builds up their SmackDown debut in the same way when the whole group is able to return as a unit.

