The Wyatt Sicks take out NINE superstars on WWE SmackDown after being called out by two stars

The Wyatt Sicks made a surprise return to WWE last week on SmackDown and laid waste to multiple tag teams. They made another appearance on the latest episode of the blue brand but this time, nine superstars got taken out.

The Street Profits came out and cut a promo in the ring. Montez Ford stated that the tag team division was on fire, and that it was the best division in any brand and any promotion. Angelo Dawkins reminded everyone that they were leading the charge and named The Wyatt Sicks as one of the teams coming after them.

Ford said it didn't matter as they will happily defend their titles against anyone. Fraxiom came out and Nathan Frazer spoke about him and Axiom not getting their fair shot last week, as their match got interrupted. Motor City Machine Guns then came out and mentioned that The Street Profits never beat them either, and they also wanted a title match.

DIY showed up with Candice Lerae. She said that Motor City Machine Guns already had plenty of chances and that the "nerds," Fraxiom, were still new. Johnny Gargano said they added his wife to even the odds, while Tommaso Ciampa accused all of them of killing the division that DIY built.

When Gargano namedropped The Wyatt Sicks, Ciampa immediately stopped him from talking. After the latter called for a moment of silence, The Wyatt Sicks showed up and attacked all nine superstars that were in the ring. Nikki Cross wiped out Candice Lerae at ringside. Uncle Howdy nailed Frazer with the Sister Abigail.

