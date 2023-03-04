The Young Bucks react to Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE SmackDown

The Young Bucks have reacted to Cody Rhodes' promo from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rhodes finally came face-to-face with Roman Reigns, as the two WrestleMania 39 opponents confronted each other for the first time. During the face-off, The American Nightmare mentioned the All In pay-per-view that was co-hosted by him and The Young Bucks a few years ago.

In reaction to the comments, the AEW stars took to their official Twitter handle and in typical Young Bucks fashion updated their bio to 'All In'.

Check out a screengrab of The Young Bucks' new Twitter bio after Cody's promo:

During his time in AEW, Cody Rhodes briefly worked alongside The Young Bucks on television before eventually breaking away from The Elite.

After his departure from the company, Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, shortly afterward he was forced to sit on the sidelines with a major injury, only to return at the Royal Rumble. He went on to win the 30-Man Rumble to secure his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare could be the one to bring an end to Reigns' historic title run at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

