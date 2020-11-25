The Young Bucks reveal why they were backstage at a WWE show

The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by The Wrestling Observer (h/t Wrestling News), and they talked about how they had always idolized WWE as their ultimate destination when they were young. However, when they finally got to WWE as extras, they did not enjoy their time working for the company.

The Young Bucks on going to WWE

From very young ages, both Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson wanted to go to WWE. They even got into trouble at school copying the gestures of WWE Superstars.

“That was our first goal when we were just getting into wrestling. What we wanted was to be WWE wrestlers, or WWF at the time. We were big fans. I remember I got in bad trouble at school because, and I didn’t know at the time as I was seven years old at the time, but I told my teacher to suck it and crotch chopped him. He said, ‘You can’t do that. Go to the principal.’ My parents had to explain that I was a massive wrestling fan and I didn’t know what that actually meant. We were huge WWF fans. That’s all we ever wanted to do and it changed."

However, when The Young Bucks finally got to WWE, they felt that they did not enjoy the atmosphere there.

"I can remember the first time we were extras, probably in 2007. Just being in that environment felt so different and weird. It was nothing we envisioned that we really wanted. I remember leaving that day and I called Matt. I said, ‘I don’t actually like this feeling.’ I don’t know if I want to be a WWE wrestler anymore because of the environment back there. Our course for what we wanted in our career changed, but at the time that’s all we ever wanted to be was WWE wrestlers.”

The Young Bucks might have felt out of place in WWE, but they did end up becoming one of the most influential tag teams of all time. Currently, they are the AEW Tag Team Champions and are leading the division.