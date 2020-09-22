FTR (fka The Revival) were released by WWE earlier this year and they ended up signing with AEW, where they are now the Tag-Team Champions. FTR have spoken up about their unhappiness in WWE since their departure and have blamed WWE's lack of focus on tag-team wrestling as one of the reasons behind their departure. Earlier this year, photos of Vince McMahon's plan to repackage the duo were leaked. FTR obviously rejected the proposed gimmick change and ended up asking for their release.

The Young Bucks took a shot at Vince McMahon and his proposed gimmick change for FTR earlier today on Twitter during an exchange with Dax Harwood. You can check out the photo posted by The Young Bucks below:

Thank God we spent thousands of dollars to get out of our contracts to come to your show just to make this happen....because you were always too afraid to come to us. https://t.co/4XiDveEYXZ — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) September 22, 2020

Well, if we went there, you guys would’ve looked like this... https://t.co/JtpdQaFLPD pic.twitter.com/lkh66siD04 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 22, 2020

The Young Bucks dressed up similarly to the leaked photo of the proposed gimmick change for FTR in WWE.

FTR's reaction to Vince McMahon pitching the idea

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

Photos of a proposed gimmick change for FTR leaked online in April. Vince McMahon's plans to repackage FTR was widely criticied. On their appearance on Talk Is Jericho following their WWE release, FTR opened up about the gimmick change idea Vince McMahon had pitched them. Dax Harwood revealed their reaction to the gimmick change that was proposed to them:

He presented us with three characters that were less than flattering to us. It wasn't what I felt that we could represent or should represent. And, I don't know too many guys who, if they had any kind of self-worth of if they had any kind of...if they believed in themselves as characters, as people if they would have taken that opportunity and we just said no.

Dash Wheeler also gave his thoughts on the matter, confirming that the photos that had leaked online were the real deal:

We sat down and Vince hands us these. I'll put my hand on the Bible, and tell you right now, I laughed out loud in front of everybody. It was me and David, Vince, Bruce Prichard, and Corino. They were all serious, they told us why they thought that would be a good idea.