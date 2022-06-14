"I’m slowly starting to see" - Theory confesses there might be changes for his WWE character

Theory shared his thoughts on the possibility of being the face of the company.

It's no secret that Theory has become a favorite superstar of Vince McMahon. The latter was present for the star's WrestleMania moment, and United States Championship win. When asked about the pressure this entails, it seems like the champ sees this as an inspiration to do better.

While in an interview with Ryan Satin for WWE Out of Character, the RAW Superstar expressed that he is continuously trying to improve:

"I mean I don’t know what that level is because I’m on my way up and I’m slowly starting to see how different things are, and there’s a lot of evolution for Theory as a character... And I just think honestly, I try not to get in my head too much because at the end of the day, these are big accomplishments, and this is the WWE, this is the biggest for sports entertainment." [H/T Wrestlezone]

The RAW Superstar had frequent run-ins with Mustafa Ali for the US Title, with The Miz being involved every now and then. He is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley for the same championship.

Theory discloses plans for his WWE career

In the same interview, the 24-year-old announced that he wasn't in a hurry to achieve anything. Understanding his own worth ethic, Theory simply wants to "enjoy the process."

“But at the end of the day, I think I know myself, and I know my work ethic, and I plan to only get better. And I just wanna give this everything that I got. And I don’t wanna hold anything back. And I also wanna enjoy every single moment. I’m not in a hurry. I just want to enjoy the process.”

For now, it seems like big things are coming for the United States Champion in the future. If he keeps his momentum going, maybe he will become the new face who will run the place.

