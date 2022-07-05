Theory confirms huge SummerSlam match on WWE RAW

2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner Theory has announced a huge United States Title rematch for SummerSlam on WWE RAW.

At Money in the Bank this past Saturday, he captured the briefcase after being announced as a last-minute entrant. However, he lost the United States Championship earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley.

On the latest episode of RAW, the new US Champion took to the ring to kick off the July 4th edition of the show and celebrate his win.

While Lashley soaked in the reaction from the crowd, Theory's music hit with the Mr. MITB came down to the ring. While promising to cash in his championship contract in the SummerSlam main event, Theory also announced that he will get a rematch against Lashley for the US Title. Lashley responded by telling the up-and-comer that he might not make it there.

WWE @WWE

Theory goes down

Theory goes up

Theory goes down

Theory goes up

Theory goes down

Theory goes up

Theory goes down



@fightbobby @_Theory1 #WWERaw Theory goes upTheory goes downTheory goes upTheory goes downTheory goes upTheory goes downTheory goes upTheory goes down Theory goes upTheory goes downTheory goes upTheory goes downTheory goes upTheory goes downTheory goes upTheory goes down@fightbobby @_Theory1 #WWERaw https://t.co/l5P3qCGcFo

Following this, Theory attacked Lashley with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but the former WWE Champion was able to fight back and send the former US Champion packing with a huge chokeslam.

It will be interesting to see if Theory can regain the United States Championship at SummerSlam. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far