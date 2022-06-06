Theory defeats major RAW star to retain US Title at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE RAW star Theory scored a victory over Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell to retain the United States Championship.

The two stars have been involved in a feud since the latter made a surprise return to the company a couple of weeks ago. During the rivalry, Ali has fallen victim to several other names on the red brand, including Veer Mahan, The Miz and Ciampa.

On the latest episode of RAW, Mustafa collided with the former NXT Champion and was gruatened a shot at the US Title if he won the match. Thanks to Theory's interference, he won the bout via disqualification, making him the number one contender.

The current US Champion then took advantage of the situation by making the title match take place the same night. However, Adam Pierce later announced that the two stars would face each other in a rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell.

During the event, Ali tried his best to overcome the opposition, but he couldn't get the job done. The match ended after Theory hit Mustafa Ali with his finisher to retain the championship.

Ali has never held a title in WWE, and this was his chance to finally do so. Hopefully, he'll get another opportunity somewhere down the line.

