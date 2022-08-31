"I had to give it back" – Theory discusses how he had to part with precious WWE prop

WWE star Theory recently spoke about the whereabouts of Vince McMahon's golden egg.

The golden egg was a prop from The Rock's blockbuster movie Red Notice. During Survivor Series, Vince McMahon showed off the priceless egg to the entire WWE roster and mentioned that it was a gift from The Great One. The precious artifact was later stolen during the show and Mr. McMahon was furious. Theory was later found to be the culprit, but he worked his way around the boss and was able to take a selfie with him and became his protégé.

Theory was on the SHAK Wrestling podcast this week where he mentioned that he later returned the egg. Looking back, he acknowledged that it might not have been the best idea to return the precious egg. He mentioned that he now had the Money in the Bank contract and that it was worth as much as the egg.

"I had to give it back. You know what, thinking back now where I'm at now, a 100 million dollar egg. Was it the best choice to return it? Probably not. But you know what, it got me the Money in the Bank contract and to me, what's inside of that could be worth 100 million dollars. That achievement can be unlocked." (From 1:21 - 1:45)

Johnny Gargano returned and superkicked Theory

The August 22, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW will be remembered for Johnny Gargano's return to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his return on the red brand and announced that he was back to stay and become a champion on the main roster.

His former protégé walked out to the ring to rain on his parade. The youngest Money in the Bank winner mentioned that the company had moved on without Gargano and that he too had outgrown his former mentor. As he continued with his narcissistic promo, Gargano planted him with a Superkick.

Do you think Theory and Gargano are heading for a feud? Sound off in the comments below.

