"You can’t tell people" - Theory on why he failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam

Theory promised to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE SummerSlam last month, but that didn't end up happening.

The young WWE Superstar attempted to cash in during the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the Biggest Party of the Summer but was quickly thwarted by Brock Lesnar, making sure that no cash-in would take place that night.

Mr. Money in the Bank recently spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked why he didn't cash in his briefcase at SummerSlam like he promised he would, the former United States Champion had plenty of excuses as to why the cash-in didn't take place.

"You can't tell people when you're going to cash in," Theory explained. "The reason I wasn't able to cash in at SummerSlam was because of how ridiculously long the ramp was. Did I plan for a tractor? Did I plan for a two-mile run?" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Will Theory successfully cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase under WWE's new management?

Theory quickly climbed the ranks of the WWE main roster due to his on-screen partnership with Vince McMahon.

Many believed that he would be in line to be one of the next big players in the company based on his trajectory in 2022. But will that continue under Triple H?

While The Game did sign Theory and brought him into NXT, it's unknown if he's as high on him as Vince McMahon was. We'll likely find the answer to this question sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Theory's comments? Do you think he'll successfully cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase? Or will he fail in his cash-in like a few others have in the past? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

