"Wow" - Top WWE Superstar found out he would be facing Brock Lesnar an hour before the match

Theory has recalled the time he learned he'd be facing Brock Lesnar only an hour before the match.

The Beast Incarnate has been one of the most destructive forces in sports entertainment in recent years. Since his return to WWE, he has become one of the biggest and most dominant superstars in the company.

On the road to WrestleMania 38, The Beast Incarnate made an appearance at Madison Square Garden in the midst of his feud with Roman Reigns. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Theory recalled that he was informed about facing Lesnar in a match an hour before it took place:

“Probably an hour before. Yeah. We had the card in the back and it just said, ‘Brock versus—’ and there was just nothing there. Then I was like, ‘Wow, this is just a theory, isn’t it?’” [H/T - Fightful]

It is always interesting to see the rising stars of today go up against the megastars who have forged their place in the company. The Beast Incarnate defeated Theory in singles competition at a live event at Madison Square Garden.

Theory reflects on his year and facing Brock Lesnar

It's not every day that a superstar gets pushed to the top and becomes the protege of Vince McMahon. Theory showcased his impressive skills and physique down on the black and gold brand before moving to the main roster.

After arriving on the scene, he quickly became the long-time Chairman's favorite rising star. Theory lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley but won the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event this past weekend. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Theory recalled the year he has had and detailed the experience of facing Lesnar twice:

"Yeah. Just within the past six months, going from being on the winning team at Survivor Series to the Royal Rumble, lasting over twenty minutes, going all the way to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber and surviving with Brock Lesnar, and then main eventing MSG with Brock Lesnar." [H/T - Fightful]

Earlier this year, Theory was F5'd by Lesnar from the top of a pod in the chamber. He is one of the most exceptional talents on RAW and has had one of the best rookie years we've ever seen on the main roster.

