"He always gives me heavy words of wisdom" – Theory on current WWE star offering him advice

WWE Superstar Theory praised the many lessons instilled by fellow superstar MVP, with the United States Champion hailing him as a big influence.

MVP has been in the pro wrestling business for 20 years, with eight spent in WWE. During his time with WWE, MVP found success in and out of the ring. Not only did he win the US Championship as a superstar, but he also became Bobby Lashley's ringside manager.

During a recent conversation on After The Bell, Theory said MVP is always there for him whenever he has a burning question about the wrestling business:

"MVP is somebody that's a heavy influence on me, he always gives me heavy words of wisdom, and just always he's very good at motivating me. But at the same time, you know, if I ever have a question or, you know, just curious about something that's definitely somebody I can go to." (from 33:24 to 33:41)

With expert guidance from seasoned veterans like MVP, the 24-year-old Georgia native is thriving as one of RAW's brightest young stars.

Theory continues to play mind games with Mustafa Ali

This past Monday Night on RAW, the US Champion continued to be a thorn in the side of the recently returned Mustafa Ali.

With Theory and Ali facing off on RAW, the match drifted away from the contest when the US Champ introduced The Miz as the special guest referee. Theory then replaced himself in the match with the dangerous Veer Mahaan.

With the odds stacked against him, Ali lost the match after being forced to tap to Veer Mahaan's deadly Cervical Clutch submission finisher.

With the WWE Universe on his side, Mustafa Ali will undoubtedly look to continue trying to get his hands on Theory and his United States Championship.

