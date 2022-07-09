[Watch] WWE Superstar interrupts Roman Reigns during his return on tonight's SmackDown

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was interrupted by current Money in the Bank winner Theory on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief last appeared on the June 17 edition of the blue brand, where he defeated Riddle to retain his undisputed world title. Reigns is scheduled to defend the title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

The Tribal Chief returned to WWE SmackDown tonight and kicked off the show. He made his way to the ring with The Usos and his special counsel Paul Heyman.

Roman asked the crowd to acknowledge him, and there was a mixed reaction in the audience. He pointed it out but said that it doesn't matter because business picks up when The Tribal Chief is around.

A visibly shaken Heyman took the microphone and said that he loves Reigns and The Usos, but Brock Lesnar presents a problem to The Tribal Chief.

Heyman noted all of Lesnar's prior accomplishments and claimed to be scared. He told Roman Reigns that he had to become a savage to put Brock Lesnar down for ten seconds at SummerSlam.

The Special Counsel shouted that we need to see The Beast Slayer, The GOAT of all Goats, in "God Mode" at SummerSlam for him to retain his title.

As Heyman and The Bloodline conversed, WWE Money in the Bank winner Theory's music hit. He then interrupted and jogged around the ring. Roman Reigns stared him down to end the segment.

You can watch Theory interrupting Reigns below:

It remains to be seen whether Theory will cash in his MITB briefcase on the winner of Lesnar vs. Reigns at SummerSlam.

