"He keeps his control and he gets it done" - Current WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon's work ethic

Current WWE United States Champion Theory has revealed that he has learned a lot from Vince McMahon purely by observing the Chairman as they work together.

Since his arrival on WWE's main roster, Theory has been by McMahon's side almost the entire time. The latter seems to have installed many nuggets of wisdom into the psyche of the 24-year-old superstar.

Speaking on After The Bell, Theory explained that watching the Chairman work has enabled him to translate the same work ethic into his own professional life.

"The way I see him, the way he works, and how he just somehow gets everything done, and how he has all these things around him going on but somehow he keeps his control and he gets it done and even to where, you know, he's got this whole show running, it's about to start and me and him are you know, in the back shooting a promo right before or it's going live and just how he's very collected and I know that's because of the time he's, you know, had doing this and stuff like that, but just it's cool to see how you could be so busy and obviously in his position somebody that's so known and popular. [39:45 to 40:24]

From being given the chance to see up close how Vince McMahon tirelessly works to make WWE even greater, a work ethic like this will only further inspire an already hungry performer in Theory.

Since they began working together both in front of the camera and behind it, Theory's stardom in WWE has skyrocketed.

With over 50 years of professional experience in the wrestling business, Vince McMahon has seen the industry evolve on countless occasions.

Speaking to Solo Wrestling, Theory stated that the one thing that has stood out for him whilst working with McMahon is his respect for other people.

"I always learn something new when I’m around Vince,” Theory said. “I usually get a lot of advice from him, and it’s been a crazy process to be able to work with him on every show. I think the thing that has stayed with me the most, and this is something I’ve said in the past, is his aggressive respect towards anyone he approaches. Especially when someone comes up with ideas or shows passion towards something." H/T Wrestling Inc

Having performed together at WrestleMania 38, Theory and Vince McMahon's professional relationship is as strong as it could possibly get.

