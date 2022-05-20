Current Champion praises AJ Styles and Finn Balor

WWE United States Champion Theory recently spoke about his admiration for AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Balor and Styles are two of WWE's most experienced stars, with a combined 45 years in the wrestling business. The two have achieved it all in and out of WWE and are always there to advise younger talent.

Speaking on After The Bell , Theory said Finn and AJ taught him to understand more about what's going on in the ring and always to be listening:

"I do want to put a lot of praise to those two just because when it comes to live events especially I think Finn. I've worked the most on live events man that dude has helped me so much and both of them are just, the knowledge and really just like understanding and not having to just don't do this or do this at this time and listen to this, it's just cool." (from 33:00 to 33:22)

Balor's trust in Theory as a performer was showcased recently after the 24-year-old beat The Irishman for the US Championship on RAW.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles recently joined forces

Despite AJ being in WWE for six years and Finn for eight, the two have rarely crossed paths.

It all changed on the May 2 episode of RAW when Finn came to the aid of Styles after he was being beaten down by the team of Edge and Damian Priest.

Fans of AJ and Finn who've followed their careers before WWE are extra giddy seeing the two team-up. Both Styles and Balor are former leaders of the iconic stable known as Bullet Club.

Despite the many years AJ Styles and Finn Balor have spent in the wrestling business, they're still two of the most popular performers on WWE's current roster.

