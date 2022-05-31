Theory defeats current star to retain United States Championship on WWE RAW

Theory collided with Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of WWE RAW for the United States Championship.

Ali earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Ciampa via disqualification during the show. He was attacked by Theory during the bout, giving him the victory. The latter then proceeded to put his title on the line a few minutes later.

During the commercial break on RAW, he laid waste to Mustafa, giving him the advantage against a weakened opponent. Ali managed to get some offense in, and even went to the top rope to perform his finisher before being cut off.

Theory then hit him with his finisher to end the bout in quick fashion. Things didn't stop there, however. As he was about to leave the arena, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that the two stars will have a rematch at the Hell in a Cell premium live event for the coveted title.

It's been months since the United States Championship was defended on a major show, and it's good for fans to see Ali get a title opportunity in WWE. He has never held gold in the company, and if he wins the match, it'll be his first championship win.

