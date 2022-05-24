"I might change it pretty soon" - Theory talks about customizing the United States Championship

Current United States Champion Theory recently opened up about possibly introducing a customized version of his title in WWE.

Vince McMahon's protege has been on a roll since he defeated Finn Balor to win the United States Championship. The 24-year-old started working in NXT and joined The Way with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. However, he was moved to RAW during the 2021 Draft.

Speaking on 95KGGO, Theory was asked if there were any plans for a custom title. Here's what he had in mind:

"You can't give out all the clues or spoil all the surprises. I do like the United States Championship that I hold, maybe because I hold it. I got my awesome Theory plates on the side. I'll be rocking this for a little bit, but who knows, I might change it pretty soon, maybe."

The upstart also suggested what his version of the belt would look like:

"For me, I definitely would have something that is more flashy. I love the spinner titles, I think they are great. Maybe there is a way to incorporate a camera or something on there. Take a selfie with the title. Imagine, you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up and it's taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?" (H/T - Fightful)

It's been a while since any superstar received a customized championship in WWE. The Fiend was last seen with a unique version of the Universal Championship in 2019.

Theory outsmarted Mustafa Ali on RAW

Since Mustafa Ali returned to Monday Night's show, he has his eyes set on the United States Championship. The former Retribution leader was absent from the company's programming, and there were reports of creative differences. However, he made his comeback on the April 25 edition of RAW.

On last week's show, the champion had the upper hand when he got The Miz to officiate Ali's match. Moreover, Theory backed out of the bout at the last second and was replaced by Veer Mahaan.

The RAW Superstar was unable to defeat the unstoppable Mahaal. After the contest, all three superstars humiliated Ali until The Mysterios returned to save the day. It will be interesting to see when the 36-year-old receives a fair shot at the United States Championship and if he can defeat the champion.

