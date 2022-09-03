WWE star Austin Theory teams up with former RAW Tag Team Champions at Clash at the Castle, suffers another loss

In the pre-show of WWE Clash at the Castle, Austin Theory teamed up with former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Alpha Academy.

The trio faced The Street Profits and Madcap Moss in a six-man tag team match, before the start of the main show.

All six competitors pretty much maintained the same pace from start to finish. The closing stages of the bout saw Montez Ford once again steal the show, as he leaped over the top rope to connect with the blockbuster on Gable.

He eventually got the pinfall victory for his team after hitting a Frogsplash on the Alpha Academy member.

Since winning the Money in the Bank contract, Theory has suffered a significant amount of losses in WWE.

Despite ending up on the losing side in Cardiff, the 25-year-old could leave the UK as a champion if he manages to successfully cash in his contract later in the night.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe