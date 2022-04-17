Theory on how it felt to see his trainer ringside at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Theory has described the emotions upon seeing his trainer AR Fox ringside for his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania in Dallas.

Theory signed with WWE in 2019 and soon reported to the Performance Center. Vince McMahon personally handpicked the former NXT star as a future world champion.

During a recent interview with Mark Andrew on the podcast, My Love Letter To Wrestling, Theory spoke of how he felt about seeing his trainer AR Fox during Night Two of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"My trainer AR Fox was in the front row, (he is) somebody that trained me from the ground up and literally April 3rd 2016 was exactly the same date that we had night 2 of WrestleMania this year. But in 2016 me and my coach took a picture outside of the AT&T Stadium it was like WrestleMania 32 we took that photo out there and he was like ‘you’re gunna be in there next’.

The upstart elaborated upon the entire experience of having Fox cheer him from ringside at the show.

It was like a really cool moment for me because like fast forward to WrestleMania that we just had I remember coming down from the top and I remember circling the ring and I see him sitting there right there in the front, I got him tickets but I didn’t know I’d see him, and he had my shirt on and everything and I was like man this is crazy." (13:08 to 13:55)

WrestleMania 39 will also be a two-night event

When WWE chose to present 'Mania over two nights in 2020 and 2021, many believed this was an attempt to suppress the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, with fans now back in attendance at full capacity, this year's event was split over two nights purely from an entertainment standpoint.

With the success of splitting the Showcase of The Immortals over two nights, WWE has now announced that next year's show in Inglewood will also be a two-night event.

California will host WrestleMania next year in what many believe will be a star-studded line-up of superstars from the past and present.

