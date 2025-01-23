According to ECW legend Francine, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion was inappropriate during a TV segment in the past. The former wrestler says things could have been done differently, and the segment would have received backlash if it had been shown today.

ECW was known for crossing the line every week. Some of the segments that aired on ECW TV in the past would have created massive controversy in today's environment.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, ECW legend Francine talked about an infamous segment involving her and Rick Rude. The segment saw the WWE Hall of Famer picking Francine up and heading backstage while putting his face in her private parts. Here's what Francine said:

"There were certain things that he did that I think crossed the line. And if that was done in today's wrestling society... the whole me too and stuff, I think it would fall into that category. There were some things that were inappropriate. I didn't fight him on it because, number one: it was Rick Rude. I didn't want to get in trouble, but when I look back on it, it's just so cheap and so tacky and it could have been done a different way, I feel, certainly. Like, this one wasn't bad. He pinched my head, okay whatever, that's fine. But there were moments like the one at the arena where he flips me upside down and sticks his head, it's too much." [1:18 - 2:10]

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Rude died shortly after leaving WCW

After switching to WCW, Rick Rude had a brief stint in the promotion that lasted about two years. On April 5, 1999, the former WWE Superstar made an appearance on WCW Monday Nitro Backstage Blast, which turned out to be his last one.

Mere days after Rude left WCW, he was found unconscious and tragically passed away on April 20, 1999. Rude was 40 years old at the time of his death. He passed away due to heart failure.

