  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rick Rude
  • "There were certain things that he did that I think crossed the line" - WWE Hall of Famer accused of going too far in TV segment by Francine

"There were certain things that he did that I think crossed the line" - WWE Hall of Famer accused of going too far in TV segment by Francine

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 23, 2025 05:11 GMT
The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was accused of being inappropriate (via WWE
The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was accused of being inappropriate (via WWE's YouTube)

According to ECW legend Francine, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion was inappropriate during a TV segment in the past. The former wrestler says things could have been done differently, and the segment would have received backlash if it had been shown today.

ECW was known for crossing the line every week. Some of the segments that aired on ECW TV in the past would have created massive controversy in today's environment.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, ECW legend Francine talked about an infamous segment involving her and Rick Rude. The segment saw the WWE Hall of Famer picking Francine up and heading backstage while putting his face in her private parts. Here's what Francine said:

also-read-trending Trending
"There were certain things that he did that I think crossed the line. And if that was done in today's wrestling society... the whole me too and stuff, I think it would fall into that category. There were some things that were inappropriate. I didn't fight him on it because, number one: it was Rick Rude. I didn't want to get in trouble, but when I look back on it, it's just so cheap and so tacky and it could have been done a different way, I feel, certainly. Like, this one wasn't bad. He pinched my head, okay whatever, that's fine. But there were moments like the one at the arena where he flips me upside down and sticks his head, it's too much." [1:18 - 2:10]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

youtube-cover

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Rude died shortly after leaving WCW

After switching to WCW, Rick Rude had a brief stint in the promotion that lasted about two years. On April 5, 1999, the former WWE Superstar made an appearance on WCW Monday Nitro Backstage Blast, which turned out to be his last one.

youtube-cover

Mere days after Rude left WCW, he was found unconscious and tragically passed away on April 20, 1999. Rude was 40 years old at the time of his death. He passed away due to heart failure.

Please credit Francine's podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article!

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी