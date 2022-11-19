"There is no chemistry" - WWE Veteran on Emma and Madcap Moss feuding with Karrion Kross and Scarlett (Exclusive)

The kayfabe world of WWE got a dose of reality this week on SmackDown as real-life partners Emma and Madcap Moss were booked together for the first time in the company. It looks like the duo will be having a program with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but Dutch Mantell admitted that he was least excited about the feud.

As seen on SmackDown, Emma was spotted with Madcap Moss backstage before the latter's singles match against Karrion Kross. Moss suffered a loss against Kross three weeks ago and failed to avenge the defeat, as he was again on the losing end in the latest episode.

The Doomwalker, however, decided to inflict more damage on his opponent by refusing to let go of his Kross Jacket submission finisher after the match, forcing WWE officials to run out and address the matter.

A visibly concerned Emma came out next and checked on Madcap Moss as the post-match segment ended. While a couple vs. couple storylines aren't new in WWE, Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss' angle as he felt the superstars involved didn't have the in-ring chemistry with each other.

Here's what Mantell had to say on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I didn't like it. I don't feel anything between these two. For me, there is no chemistry, and Emma going in there, yeah, it could lead to something else, but we saw her earlier with Madcap; she was cheering him on, and to see her at the end was a good top-off to that, but I don't think it helps Kross at all." [From 29:40 to 30:20]

I'm a much bigger fan of Scarlett than I am of Kross, says WWE legend Dutch Mantell

Madcap Moss and Emma have never worked together on TV before, and on paper, battling Karrion Kross and Scarlett could help the real-life couple get their romantic angle over with the WWE Universe.

Dutch Mantell, however, believed none of the talents would benefit from the feud as he primarily didn't get the hype surrounding Karrion Kross. The veteran manager claimed that he liked Scarlett Bordeaux more than her husband, which could be partly due to the superstar's underwhelming impact since returning to WWE.

"I don't think it helps either one of them. It was just a match. Not everything is going to pop everybody. So, we'd have to wait and see what they do with Kross coming up. Hey, I'm not a big fan of Kross. I'm a much bigger fan of Scarlett than I am of Kross," Mantell continued. [From 30:21 to 31:20]

Do you like Emma and Madcap Moss' pairing on SmackDown? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes