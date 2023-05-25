"There comes a time when he's going to have to" - Brock Lesnar's old rival takes a shot at him for not putting over talent

Ahead of Brock Lesnar's match against Cody Rhodes, one of his greatest rivals Kurt Angle opened up about The Beast not putting other WWE Superstars over.

Kurt Angle made the former WWE Champion look like a million bucks back when they feuded, with The Olympic Hero famously losing to The "Next Big Thing" at WrestleMania 19. The WWE Hall of Famer is aware of how important it is for veteran talents to taste defeat every once in a while.

Angle previously felt Lesnar had reached a point in his career where he needed to drop a few high-profile matches. However, going by his booking, Kurt wasn't sure whether his former adversary was ready to do the job just yet.

Here's what the Olympic gold medalist honestly stated on an AdFreeShows special of The Kurt Angle Show:

"I thought Brock was at the point in his career where he was going to start putting over other talent, but I think he might not be at that point. There comes a time when he's going to have to. Kind of like Undertaker doing the favor for him at WrestleMania. There is going to be a day when Brock Lesnar's going to start losing here and there." [From 9:50 to 10:50]

Kurt Angle predicts how Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar II might end

Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on each match on the Night of Champions card, and while he initially hoped for Cody Rhodes to win, he expected Brock Lesnar to come out victorious.

The American Nightmare has suffered a storyline injury, and Kurt explained how WWE would use the angle to facilitate a Lesnar victory.

The respected veteran would have backed Rhodes to go over Lesnar again had he been asked the question a month back, but considering how their feud has gone in recent weeks, he predicted Brock leveling the scores with Cody.

"I was hoping it would be now, but with Cody's arm the way it is, he has an out now. Brock gets his arm in an armbar, and you know, Cody passes and doesn't tap, breaks his arm, and looks like a hero. I think that's most likely what's going to happen. I would have said a month ago Cody Rhodes all the way, but I feel like Brock Lesnar is still at the point in his career where he is not going to be doing many jobs down the line, not immediately." [From 10:51 to 11:50]

Kurt Angle also wished for Cody Rhodes to eventually win the rubber match against Brock Lesnar.

