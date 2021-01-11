"There are so many you can put in there" - Bayley excludes top name from her Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling in WWE

Bayley recently revealed the four women who would make it on to her Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling in WWE. She placed herself, along with one current WWE Superstar and two legends of the industry.

The Role Model is one of the best women wrestlers in the world at the moment. Bayley had an excellent 2019 and 2020, where she changed her attitude and went on to become the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion was a guest on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show, where she talked about her thoughts on the best women in wrestling history, among other topics.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that there were a number of women deserving of a spot on the Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling, before going on to include herself and Sasha Banks on that list.

She also added two WWE Hall of Famers, Lita and Chyna. Interestingly, she did not add Charlotte Flair to her list. The Queen is often mentioned as one of the top names in the industry and is part of the four horsewomen of wrestling, which also includes Bayley, Sasha Banks and 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

“Gosh, it’s hard, can I put myself in there? Okay, first of all, we’ll put me in there. Next to me and a little bit behind me, we’ll do Sasha Banks for the obvious reasons, you know. I’ll be ahead of her, so she can be in the back corner. I’ll go with Lita because she’s the one that made me realize I could do it." said Bayley.

"There are so many you could put in there. I wanna say Chyna because she was so different and brought so much more to the table. I don’t know, I could say so many. I’m going to go with that.” said Bayley.

Bayley set to be a part of the upcoming Royal Rumble

Bayley

With the WWE Royal Rumble coming up, Superstars have started to announce themselves to be a part of the 30-person matches. During last week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley announced that she would be a part of the WWE Royal Rumble as well, alongside Bianca Belair.

Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks, Bayley has been struggling to re-establish herself as a dominant force in the Blue brand's women's division.

The 30-woman Royal Rumble match may be the perfect opportunity for her to get back into the thick of things and back into title contention.