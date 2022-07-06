There is reportedly an "up-swing" in WWE product interest 

WWE are reportedly seeing an "up-swing" in interest for their current product, Dave Meltzer has revealed.

The pro wrestling juggernaut is fresh off the heels of the Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event, which saw Theory and Liv Morgan win the titular ladder matches. Morgan went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in on Ronda Rousey. The company also recently saw the return of John Cena, who celebrated his 20th anniversary with the promotion.

Recent developments in the company's programming have reportedly garnered interest from fans. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about how the company "being up" was an intriguing prospect. He stated that the promotion is doing well even without the star power of Roman Reigns.

"But WWE being up was interesting to me. Almost across the board, whatever they are doing… another interesting thing about that is they’re up [and] one of their biggest drawing cards Roman Reigns is not even on these shows other than Nashville [SummerSlam], which is doing pretty well," Dave said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Although he couldn't put his finger on exactly what it was, Meltzer admitted that World Wrestling Entertainment has been doing something right lately.

“The ratings of WWE have been up… WWE is on an upswing right now, so they’re doing something right, whatever it is."

What has been the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, fans got to see new storylines emerge from Money in the Bank.

Theory claimed that he would cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam before attacking Bobby Lashley.

Liv Morgan celebrated her title win and teamed up with Bianca Belair to fend off an attack from Natalya and Carmella. A brewing partnership was cemented on the show between The Miz and former NXT Champion Ciampa.

A United States Championship rematch was also announced between Lashley and Theory for the upcoming SummerSlam event.

It will be interesting to see if World Wrestling Entertainment can maintain this new interest in their product. You can read all of the company's latest news updates by clicking right here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far