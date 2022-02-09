"There's some bad blood" - Top champion wants rematch against WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar 

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has admitted he will face Brock Lesnar in 'many more matches' going forward.

Lashley dethroned Lesnar as the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2022, albeit with the help of Roman Reigns' interference. The Beast Incarnate then entered the Royal Rumble at No.30 and won the multi-man contest to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

On the following episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar revealed that he wants to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, before that, he demanded a title match against Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty opened up about his ongoing feud with Lesnar and said there are 'so many more matches' in which they can compete. Speaking with Bleacher Report, Lashley said the two superstars have bad blood and need multiple rematches.

"With fighting and with professional wrestling, the biggest key is, can you take what they give you?" said Lashley. "When you have a match with somebody like Brock, I knew that I was probably going to end up in Suplex City. You're probably going to end up in the F5. You're probably going to feel his power and his strength, and I felt all of that and I kept going. I put that Hurt Lock in, and if you watch the match back, he was going down and that's the one thing I wanted to see."

"It was good to get that first match in, but I think there's so many more matches to go with me and him. I still think there's some bad blood that needs to be fought over," he concluded.

Bobby Lashley's proposal for rematch against Brock Lesnar in WWE

Bobby Lashley is against the potential idea of a Street Fight against Brock Lesnar. Instead, the WWE Champion feels that it would be better if the two superstars face-off in a Fight Pit. The All Mighty believes he can cause more damage with his punches than using any other weapon at his disposal.

Also Read Article Continues below

For now, Lashley is preparing for the WWE title match at Elimination Chamber. He is set to defend his gold against five other opponents that include Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Kaushik Das