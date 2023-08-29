"There's more coming" - 26-year-old makes bold claim after first victory on WWE RAW

A 26-year-old superstar has made a bold claim that more wins are coming following their first victory on WWE RAW.

Maxxine Dupri recently picked up her first victory on the roster by defeating Valhalla on the July 31st episode of WWE RAW. She is currently serving as the manager of Alpha Academy but is looking to do more in the ring in the future.

Speaking with Bill Prichand of WrestleZone, Maxxine Dupri disclosed that she didn't just train to have one match in the company. She noted that more matches are coming, and she is excited for the journey ahead.

“People are like, ‘Are you going to do another one?’ Like of course I am! Hello, I didn’t just train to do one. That’s a lot of training to do one match, so there’s more coming and I’m excited for that journey," said Maxxine Dupri.

WWE RAW star Maxxine Dupri claims failure is not an option

Maxxine Dupri will not allow anything to get in the way of chasing her dream.

She debuted on WWE's main roster as Max Dupri's sister. Max Dupri, now known as LA Knight, managed the Maximum Male Models faction for a bit before abandoning the group. Maxxine Dupri then took over but became obsessed with Otis of Alpha Academy. After she unsuccessfully tried to lure Otis to Maximum Male Models, she opted to leave the group behind and join him in Alpha Academy.

During her interview with WrestleZone, Dupri noted that she is not going to allow herself to fail because this is her dream. She added that she is still learning, but she is going to "go out there and swim" whenever she gets the opportunity to perform in the ring.

“I’m not going to allow myself to go out and completely fail. I think fail is a strong word because I am going to make mistakes, I’m learning. Everyone is going to make mistakes. And hello, we’re doing live TV, a whole live fight. So mistakes are going to happen. But I don’t consider that failure and I won’t let myself have a ‘failure’ moment because this is what I want to do. This is my dream and I’m going to go out there and swim," added Maxxine Dupri. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Chad Gable of Alpha Academy recently picked up a count-out victory over Intercontinental Champion Gunther. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his momentum when he challenges Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser tonight on WWE RAW.

