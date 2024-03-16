"There's gonna be a lot of payback" - Rey Mysterio sends a warning to former champion after returning on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio has sent a message to his rival and former stablemate Santos Escobar after returning to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Master of the 619 was out of action for four months due to an injury but returned recently to confront Legado del Fantasma. However, he was also absent last week when Santos and his crew beat up Dragon Lee.

During this week's SmackDown, Dragon Lee and Carlito were attacked by the villainous group, and Rey Mysterio came out to save them. The star returned to action this week and was in a foul mood after his LWO stablemates were being attacked.

The WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Escobar during a backstage segment after the show, telling him that there'll be a lot of payback when they collide next week.

"That’s what they do. They like to jump people when they’re alone and behind their backs. I threw the challenge out. Now, I’m just waiting for Santos to accept it. Santos, for so many months, kept bragging and bragging. ‘You and me, together, we are family.’ I’ll never forget that, and my knee will never forget that either. Next week, there’s gonna be a lot of payback," Mysterio said. [H/T Fightful]

Rey Mysterio will make his WWE in-ring return next week after being gone for four months

The Master of the 619 competed in his last match at Crown Jewel last year, where Logan Paul defeated him with the help of brass knuckles to win the United States Championship. He's been sidelined with an injury for four months and will finally return to the squared circle next week.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio collided with his son Dominik in a one-on-one match. That was the first-ever father vs. son match in WWE history, and the two stars put on a good performance. From the looks of things, Mysterio may be on his way to fighting another youngster in Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40.

