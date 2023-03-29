"There's gotta be something wrong with this f***ing guy" - Veteran questions Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE ahead of WrestleMania

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Bray Wyatt not showing up on TV to promote his match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

Bray had initially announced a challenge to the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar to fight him at The Show of Shows. In the weeks following Elimination Chamber, The Eater of Worlds started a program with Lashley. However, it came to a screeching halt as Wyatt stopped appearing on WWE TV. Soon, Bobby Lashley was advertised as part of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned the sudden disappearance of Bray Wyatt. He wondered if this was a physical issue or just Bray not cooperating with WWE until things were done with his creative vision.

"There's gotta be something wrong with this f**king guy. Somehow, he was advertised for WrestleMania and all this other stuff, and suddenly, he's gone. So there's something wrong either creatively or physically or maybe mentally. Maybe he thinks that he's god**mn such a major star that if they don't wanna do all this convoluted dribble that nobody understands, he'll just no show and they won't do anything to him," Cornette said. [From 9:08 - 9:40]

WWE wants Bray Wyatt to bring back The Fiend

While Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania matchup is still in the air, Xero News reported that WWE was interested in bringing back 'The Fiend' gimmick.

In a recent tweet, the online news platform mentioned that 'The Fiend' was over with fans and made money for the company in merchandise sales. This has prompted WWE to reconsider the eventual return of the character.

Xero News @NewsXero I'm told WWE have had atleast some talk of bringing The Fiend back as of late. They felt like the character that was introduced at the Royal Rumble fell flat and Wyatt lost more steam after the show, Vince McMahon reportedly feels like The Fiend character is what got Bray Wyatt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I'm told WWE have had atleast some talk of bringing The Fiend back as of late. They felt like the character that was introduced at the Royal Rumble fell flat and Wyatt lost more steam after the show, Vince McMahon reportedly feels like The Fiend character is what got Bray Wyatt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

