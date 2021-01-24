"There's more to India than what 20-30 years ago used to project on TV"- The Bollywood Boyz on breaking stereotypes and bringing a Bollywood flavor to WWE Superstar Spectacle

The Bollywood Boyz are ready to bring a special Bollywood flavor to the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The Superstar Spectacle is a special event, especially for Indian fans. It will take place on Republic Day and feature some of the top Indian Superstars in WWE.

The Bollywood Boyz recently spoke to First Post ahead of the WWE Superstar Spectacle. During the interview, Sunil Singh gave fans an insight into what we can expect at the show. Singh said that fans would feature some of the top Indian talent in WWE as well as a special Bollywood flavor.

"It’s the Superstar Spectacle. It’s going to be the first of its kind. Here we are, coming to the forefront of Superstar Spectacle, all the Indian talent, this show’s for India, it’s about India. As far as what we bring to the table, we’re going to bring that Bollywood flavour, that Bollywood dance, that Bollywood charisma, personality, but once that bell sounds, you’re going to see that the Bollywood Boyz are going to be rocking and rolling all over that ring," said Sunil Singh.

The Bollywood Boyz on their WWE gimmick helping break stereotypes

Samir Singh opened up about how the Bollywood Boyz are helping change wrestling fans minds about stereotypes sometimes associated with people from the sub-continent. Samir said that their fun-loving Bollywood inspired characters was a better representation.

"I think what’s happening is you look at our story, our father immigrated to Canada, and there’s a huge Indian immigrant population around the world. People realised we’re not all bad guys, we’re hardworking people, doctors, we’re lawyers, we’re engineers, very integral parts of society. Then you look at some of the biggest movie actors in the world are Bollywood actors, Indian actors."

"So there’s more to India than what 20-30 years ago used to project on TV. For us, we’ve tried to do that. We’re very much the good guys in that sense, we’re the Bollywood characters, fun loving and high energy," said Samir Singh.

The Bollywood Boyz will be in action at the Superstar Spectacle along with Jinder Mahal and some of the best Indian talent in the WWE.

Advertisement

An event for India and we don't have Bollywood in it?

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 😏



Watch the Bollywood Boyz rock the stage at #WWESuperstarSpectacle on January 26 🇮🇳

🕗 8 PM

📺 Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN)#SuperstarSpectacleOnSony #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySports @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/HyZZlTx3A7 — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 20, 2021

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.