"There's a little bit of truth in that" - Stephanie McMahon reveals major Shane McMahon plans ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Stephanie McMahon seemingly confirmed a rumor related to his brother Shane McMahon ahead of WrestleMania 41. Shane is no longer affiliated with WWE and was linked to AEW last year.

With less than a week before the biggest WWE event of the year, Stephanie launched her podcast via the company's YouTube channel. It is titled "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and her very first guest was UFC President Dana White.

One of the things they discussed was the early years of the UFC, with White asking if the rumors of Shane McMahon looking into buying the promotion before Zuffa purchased it in 2001 were true. Stephanie McMahon confirmed that there was some truth to those rumors because Shane-O-Mac loved mixed martial arts and saw the potential of it.

"There’s a little bit of truth in that. Shane’s always been a huge fan. I was usually on the receiving end of many practices, manuevers, 'cause I was like his little brother," Stephanie said. [From 17:15 to 17:27]

The rumors were that Shane McMahon approached Vince McMahon about possibly buying the UFC, but the WWE Chairman didn't have the same vision as his son. The promotion is now valued at $11.3 billion, which is higher than WWE's value of $9.6 billion. Nevertheless, they are under the same umbrella company, TKO Group Holdings, which is owned by Endeavor.

Shane McMahon's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 39

Before he was linked to AEW, Shane McMahon last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 39. He faced The Miz in an impromptu match, which lasted only for a few seconds after Shane tore his quad and had to be ruled out. It led to Snoop Dogg and The Miz improvising, which was heavily praised by fans.

Since the injury, Shane has been absent from television, and reports confirmed that he doesn't own any WWE stock. That means he's not affiliated with the company in whatever capacity.

That's why it wasn't surprising when rumors began linking him to AEW last year.

