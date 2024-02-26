"There’s a lot of massaging of egos" - 3-time WWE champion makes massive backstage revelation

WWE Superstars pour their hearts out to entertain fans week after week. Additionally, there are many backstage personnel involved who work tirelessly to ensure that fans get the best product every week.

Three-time WWE champion Natalya recently opened up about some interesting details of what goes on backstage. The Queen of Harts is married to TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd), who works as a producer in WWE. His job allows him to work closely with the writers backstage, who always need to have a Plan B at hand.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, she revealed that unpredictability ends up being one of the biggest challenges that writers face. Along with that, several other problems can cause a lot of disruption to storylines.

"TJ's a producer in WWE, but he works closely with the writers," Natalya explained. "He works closely behind the scenes. He's like, 'You never know when somebody's injured or somebody gets Covid or somebody's working through a situation.' I think the writers have such a challenging job because there's so many people that you're trying to please. I will be honest, at times, there's a lot of massaging of egos because everybody wants to be the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wilson’s in-ring career ended in 2015 following a severe spinal injury. He returned to the company two years later to begin a new career as a backstage producer.

Natalya has plans after ending her WWE in-ring career

Many top WWE stars are currently just getting started in the company. Meanwhile, Natalya has been around for nearly 17 years and has achieved a lot in her illustrious career.

The Queen of Harts was asked whether she would like to become a writer following her retirement from the ring. She noted that she has a few projects waiting for her and that she is already writing some stuff that involves her celebrating her career.

"For me, I have a lot of really fun things that are coming up that do involve writing and involve creating and involve me celebrating my career and celebrating everything that I've accomplished," Natalya said [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Fans will look forward to seeing what Natalya has in store for them. She is arguably one of the best female wrestlers who has ever worked for the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you want to see The Queen of Harts become a writer after she hangs up her boots? Sound off in the comments section below.