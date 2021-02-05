"There’s a lot of names that have been thrown out" - Bobby Lashley names two female stars who might join The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business is one of the most dominant forces in WWE at the moment, with Bobby Lashley holding the United States title. Talking about further additions to The Hurt Business, Lashley mentioned that there were some stars who had been considered for a role.

Ever since The Hurt Business was formed last year by Bobby Lashley and MVP, they have become a rather powerful faction in the company. With Lashley holding the WWE United States Championship and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander holding the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships, the faction is proving to be a real force.

Talking about adding other members to The Hurt Business on ESPN's Cheap Heat podcast, Bobby Lashley mentioned several stars in the current women's division.

"Well, first I’ll answer that [in] two parts. The first part is we don’t necessarily need anyone, because, I mean, we have everything that it takes to get everything that we want. However, I think there’s some people on the roster that have kind of the same mentality that we have, that older school mentality. There’s a lot of names that have been thrown out, male and female. I like them both."

He mentioned both Mickie James and Naomi could go on to join The Hurt Business in the future. Bobby Lashley also mentioned that there were a lot of other wrestlers also being talked about for a role in The Hurt Business.

"There’s a lot of names that have been thrown out. Mickie James came back with our era, so Mickie James has that old Hurt Business style from before. You have Naomi, she has that whoop a girl up attitude also, and there’s a lot of people on the guys side, there’s a lot of guys out there that kind of have that thought. We always hear people come to us and say, ‘Hey man, I wanna be a part of The Hurt Business.’ Whether they’re joking around or not, I think they’re really serious."

Bobby Lashley showed new-found aggression on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley and Riddle on WWE RAW

While Bobby Lashley has always been an aggressive wrestler, his performance on WWE RAW showed even more dominance than usual. In his United States Championship match against Riddle, Lashley got disqualified because he refused to let The Hurt Lock go when Riddle was in the ropes.

Bobby Lashley showed a whole another level of dominance on this week's RAW. #WWE pic.twitter.com/y7L1sUWNaA — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) February 5, 2021

He went on to beat down Riddle, and by the time Bobby Lashley was done, the challenger was left asking where he was. Such was Lashley's aggression on WWE RAW that even MVP was astonished to see it.