Roman Reigns' cousin Zilla Fatu is the latest member of the Anoa'i family to step into the world of professional wrestling, making his in-ring debut last night at a Reality of Wrestling show.

The family has been a staple of the sport for generations, with famous members such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Yokozuna, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans reaching legendary status within WWE.

The 22-year-old is the son of another WWE legend, the late Umaga.

Fans were clearly excited at the prospect of another member of the iconic family joining the industry. Those in attendance were impressed with the rookie's debut match in Booker T's promotion.

Multiple fans raised an interesting question: could the son of Umaga be the next member of the Anoa'i family to join the Bloodline storyline on WWE television? Solo Sikoa made his wrestling debut in 2018, and just four years later, he was competing alongside his family on wrestling's biggest stage. Perhaps Zilla Fatu could do the same.

Umaga's son Zilla Fatu made his debut last night at Reality of Wrestling.

Zilla Fatu makes his pro wrestling debut at Reality of Wrestling! Zilla Fatu. The son of Umaga, a nephew of Roman Reigns and cousin to Solo Sikoa and The Usos made his debut on the indy scene.

Roman Reigns will seemingly be facing off with Jey Uso at SummerSlam

The Anoa'i family's presence is felt in the wrestling business perhaps now more than ever. The self-proclaimed 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over 1,000 days, and his former Bloodline stablemates The Usos became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions of all time last year.

At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso became the first man to pin Roman Reigns in 1,294 days, and he has now challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although it has yet to be officially announced, the title match looks all set to headline SummerSlam next month.

When Roman Reigns began his legendary title run in 2020, his first challenger was Jey Uso. However, after multiple defeats, Jey stood alongside his cousin, and the Bloodline stable was born. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa later joined their family members.

However, the stable fell apart at Night of Champions in May, and the feud between the cousins was reignited. Since Jey was the first man to challenge Reigns, him being the one to end the title reign could bring the story to its natural conclusion.

