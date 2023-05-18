"There's nothing there for me anymore" - WWE Hall of Famer shuts down the possibility of a return 

WWE is known to utilize many of its semi-retired stars in backstage roles to make the most of their experience. D-Von Dudley was one of those names before he departed from the promotion in January 2023. The Hall of Famer has now opened up about a potential return to his former stomping grounds.

Shortly after his Hall of Fame induction, WWE rehired Dudley for a backstage role in 2016. The 10-time tag team champion worked as a producer alongside top names like Vince McMahon and Triple H for years after his in-ring retirement. He is a well-respected figure in the wrestling business and has helped many stars reach new heights.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, D-Von Dudley explained his decision to leave, touching upon his current feelings regarding a potential return:

"I don't have any ill feelings, but I'm done. I think I think I'm finished. I'm not gonna say never. Because in this business, you never say never. I do know that. But at the same token, the way I feel right now, there's no reason for me to go back. There's nothing there for me anymore. Everybody who I came up in the business with talent-wise is pretty much almost gone. But, you know, again, that shouldn't matter because you're not there for friends. They have to make money and to have a job."

D-Von Dudley on why he left WWE

The tag team wrestling legend stated that several reasons led to his departure from the company. One included restrictions surrounding external autograph signings and other independent bookings. This has been a point of concern for many wrestlers in recent years.

However, Dudley clarified that he has no ill feelings towards anyone in management, and he didn't go out on bad terms. He also thanked the main roster's creative head Triple H and the McMahon family for their support.

"Vince [McMahon], I think Triple H, Stephanie, and the whole McMahon family for allowing me to come in there. And to do what I did, I have no hard feelings. I have none whatsoever. We agreed to disagree towards the end. And that was when I knew that it was time to leave."

Dudley has since been appearing on the independent circuit and seemingly has a few bookings lined up.

What do you think of D-Von's comments regarding his departure from WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

