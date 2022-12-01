Dakota Kai recently revealed that she spoke with other wrestling promotions following her release from WWE earlier this year.

She was released by the company on April 29, 2022. Dakota would then return to WWE with Bayley and IYO SKY as the heel faction Damage CTRL on the main roster. Dakota and IYO are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions. Kai is also involved in a storyline with Candice LeRae and lost to the Poison Pixie in a singles match this past Monday on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, she revealed that she did have talks with other wrestling companies following her release.

"The talks never got super far, but we definitely touched base," said Kai. "I didn't hear anything for a few weeks until Triple H contacted me. There were a few independent promotions here and there, but it was 'lax talks,' I would say. They never progressed to anything further. At that point in time, I had waited a few weeks. I think it was meant to be when Triple H called me because at that time, I felt good, I felt ready to get back in the ring and sure enough, this guy calls and wants me back. Yeah, there were talks." [H/T: Fightful]

Dakota Kai makes a bold claim following loss at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Dakota Kai, Bayley, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley battled RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim in the Women's WarGames match this past Saturday in Boston.

Becky Lynch was the difference maker in the match and connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel structure to ensure a pinfall victory for Team Bianca. Following the loss at the premium live event, Dakota claimed that she was happy and that Damage CTRL went to war.

"Battered and bruised after 50 mins of hell.. but happy. Regardless of the outcome, we went to WAR," tweeted Kai.

Damage CTRL has held the Women's Tag Team Championships for 48 days now. It will be interesting to see which tag team steps up to them on the red brand.

