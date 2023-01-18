"There was a time when Shawn was difficult" - 57-year-old WWE legend shares how Shawn Michaels kicked off serious riots two nights in a row

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently reminisced about Shawn Michaels getting major heat with wrestling fans in the mid-90s.

Shawn Michaels was very good at getting heat on him during the '90s due to his bad-boy persona. During one instance, Michaels even kicked off serious riots for two nights in a row by walking out of the main event. This enraged fans and put a lot of heat on Michaels and the WWE.

During a recent episode of Foley is Pod, WWE Legend Mick Foley stated that Shawn was creating a riotous atmosphere and blaming the fans for it.

"So Shawn was basically creating the riotous atmosphere and then blaming [them]. Yeah, he was whipping them up into a frenzy and then blaming them for the frenzy. So, it was great heat. It was something we weren't used to seeing but the heat turned....it went from a positive heat to a negative heat because of the near riotous conditions." [1:13 - 1:43]

Mick Foley went on to say that Shawn Michaels was difficult but he hasn't been that person for a long time and he has been a great asset to the company.

"Yeah, yeah because you used to dream about his kind of heat and now you have it, I mean not me but I'm talking about the company and it wasn't, uh, I mean there was a time when Shawn was difficult. This is that era and he was absolutely magnificent in the ring but he was difficult outside it and it's been a long time since Shawn's been difficult. He's been a great asset to the company and the developmental program but he'll be the first to admit there was a bad Shawn and a good Shawn and this was kind of bad Shawn." [2:22-2:58]

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Shawn Michaels is set to make an appearance on the 30th anniversary of RAW

The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW is set to take place next week and feature some special moments.

PWInsider recently reported that Shawn Michaels is set to make an appearance on the 30th anniversary. It is only fitting that the Heartbreak Kid makes an appearance considering he was part of the very first episode of RAW.

There are several legends being advertised for the show, including Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and the Bella Twins. Next week promises to be an exciting night of surprises and action.

Are you excited for the 30th anniversary of RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes