"There will be no more house shows" - Bushwhacker Luke says WWE will cancel house shows

Bushwhacker Luke believes that after the world comes out of the pandemic, WWE will cancel house shows in favor of focusing on their televised shows such as SmackDown, RAW, 205 Live, and NXT.

Bushwhacker Luke is a WWE Hall Of Famer, having been inducted in 2015 as one half of The Bushwhackers. The Bushwhackers were one of the 'craziest' tag teams in WWE history and consisted of two cousins, namely Luke and Butch. Both men were billed from New Zealand and were known for 'licking' each other, fans and opponents alike.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online, Bushwhacker Luke revealed that WWE may cancel house shows permanently, and instead focus on their televised ones. Bushwhacker Luke apparently heard of this from an unnamed third-party source.

"So I've heard, after the pandemic, there will be no more (house shows). Just the televised shows, you know, there will only be Smackdown, Raw and NXT and 205 Live. That will blow all the live shows. And there won't be any house shows on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday or anything like that. It’ll just be taping shows and they'll be PPV. Now whether that's true or not. I've heard that, you know, well, you know how the scoops excape from the office and that."

Bushwhacker Luke did say that he cannot confirm whether these reports were true or false, but he did hear of it from someone in the office.

Bushwhacker Luke recalls the crowd numbers at house shows

Sticking to the topic of house shows, Bushwhacker Luke would recall how back in the 90s, members of the roster would wonder why they wouldn't just do house shows. Luke brought this up because he recalled how they would wrestle in front of crowds of around 15,000 to 20,000 people.

"You know, up to 92-93, we would wonder what was wrong if we had that house. You know what I mean? What the hell's wrong? Everything was over 15,000 to 20,000. The cards were held in front of 18,000 to 21,000."

House shows are special, in the sense that fans get to see WWE Superstars work without any script, and do things that you would normally not get to see in a televised show. They have created extraordinary moments throughout the years, and hopefully, these reports prove false.