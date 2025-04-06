"There will be one man standing" - LA Knight warns Jacob Fatu ahead of their US Championship match at WrestleMania 41

LA Knight has put Jacob Fatu on notice after he became the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. Fatu defeated Braun Strowman to earn his opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

Fatu is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. However, his reign was short-lived, courtesy of Solo Sikoa, who ordered The Samoan Werewolf to hand his title over to Tonga Loa. This time, Fatu has the opportunity to capture his first singles championship in the company.

LA Knight posted a video moments after Fatu's win over Strowman. He claimed that at WrestleMania 41, only one man would be standing with the United States Title, and it wouldn't be Fatu.

"What you just saw right there was a man as determined, a determined face of a man who wanted to go to WrestleMania, and a man determined to get beaten by this man. I'm going to tell you right now, I don't know how much is left out of either Jacob Fatu or Braun Strowman. More power to them for ripping each other out there. But here's the deal, man, we walk into WrestleMania, man, and there is only one way it can go. We're talking BFTs, we're talking about Last Man Standing, there will be one man standing holding this thing, and it ain't you, and anybody on this living earth. With everybody saying, LA Knight, I'll see you on that big stage, yeah!" said Knight. [0:34-1:16]

Check out Knight's message to Fatu on X:

LA Knight is a two-time WWE US Champion

LA Knight is in his second reign as the WWE United States Champion after recently defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to reclaim the title he lost at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Premium Live Event.

The Megastar will be looking for his second consecutive win at WrestleMania. Last year, he defeated AJ Styles in a singles match. This year, he will walk into The Grandest Stage of Them All as a champion.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

