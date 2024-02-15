"There isn't words that can describe the magic of this past weekend" - Sonya Deville pens down heartfelt message following her wedding celebration

WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville recently took to social media to reflect on her wedding ceremony.

On February 12, 2024, Deville tied the knot with her long-time partner, Toni Cassano, at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The ceremony was attended by the WWE Superstar's family, friends, and colleagues.

She recently took to Instagram to share a heart-melting note about her journey with Toni Cassano. Deville thanked the people who made the ceremony a massive success and mentioned it was a dream come true moment for the couple:

"02/10/24. The Berenato’s 💍🖤 …………. There isn’t words that can describe the magic of this past weekend. The love, the laughs, the happiness was surreal and a true dream come true for us both. The list of thank yous is very very long… but to the following people we appreciate you more than you could know! A special thank you to @reveledeventsdesign Yasemin, you are the most incredible wedding planner out there, and now a great friend thank you 🖤 And thank you, @karensabagofficial for making me and Toni the most incredible outfits [mine last minute in 3 days] !!! I’m obsessed!" she posted.

Check out Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss congratulated Sonya Deville after her wedding

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently took to her Instagram Story to react to Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano's wedding ceremony.

Besides the couple's family and friends, WWE Superstars Bayley, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, and former superstar Mandy Rose attended the wedding.

On Instagram, Bliss mentioned that she was happy for the couple:

"Congrats!!! So happy!! @sonyadevillewwe"

The former WWE Women's Tag Team is currently away from in-ring action. Many fans hope to see her back inside the squared circle on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Deville and Cassano a happy married life.

