"These are grown a** men" - 2-Time World Champion takes a shot at Mustafa Ali for recent Twitter post (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali has gotten flak for his recent Twitter behavior. The former Cruiserweight star joined Becky Lynch in taking shots at former WWE writer Vince Russo for past comments made. The two-time Impact World Champion EC3 has now taken a shot at Ali for his behavior.

Together, alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 spoke about Ali's jab on Twitter, where he called Russo a 'hoe' for his behavior.

EC3 slammed Mustafa Ali for taking a shot at a 62-year-old (Vince Russo, who is actually 61) despite being an athlete of the highest caliber. He also didn't make much sense of the upcoming DX reunion on RAW, comparing it to watching parents show up on TV:

"These are grown a** men, competitive athletes of the highest caliber calling 62-year-old men 'hoe', we're talking about practically our parents showing up on TV to go tell the jokes they told 20 years ago." (11:13-11:30)

You can watch the full video below:

Mustafa Ali appears to be in for a character change

Twitter antics aside, Mustafa Ali seems to be in for a future push. While he hasn't been able to seize the opportunity under Vince McMahon, he may have a new lease on life now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative.

For starters, he appears to have quietly turned face after his incredible (losing) effort against Bobby Lashley recently on RAW. The United States Champion paid his respects to him and Ali didn't tap out.

It seems to mark the beginning of a face run for the superstar of Pakistani origin, and fans will undoubtedly be more on board with it after two lackluster years as a heel.

Do you think the former Cruiserweight star should turn face? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below

