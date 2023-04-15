"These women are legit" - Mercedes Mone highlights key difference between wrestling in Japan and WWE

Mercedes Mone highlighted a key difference between wrestling in Japan and the WWE.

Last year, Mercedes Mone shocked the world when she walked out of the WWE while she and Naomi were still the Women's Tag Team Champions. Since the walkout, Mercedes haven't made many public appearances and didn't compete in the ring for a long time.

Mercedes shocked the world again when she showed up at this year's Wrestling Kingdom event and attacked the IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. Since arriving in NJPW, Mercedes has gone on to win the IWGP Women's Championship.

The former WWE Superstar recently appeared for a Q&A panel for The Mandalorian at Megacon. There she was asked about the differences between wrestling in Japan and WWE.

"It's definitely not the same. It's definitely not the same [holds up IWGP Women's Title]. It's so different. Besides being in a whole different country with a completely different language barrier and not understanding anything, but it's so magical because wrestling is so universal. I don't have to say any words. The girls over there are legit."

She continued:

"They've been training twice a day, five days a week, and this is their livelihood. The Japanese culture, they're very strict and disciplined. That's what I really love when I go to Japan. My match with KAIRI was so different. I was so nervous and was like, 'Are we going to be able to understand each other?' It's been so magical. I'm trying to make more history in wrestling and I feel this is my chance to do it and I'm ready for more," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Mercedes Mone wants Snoop Dogg to perform her entrance at the Tokyo Dome

It's no surprise that Mercedes Mone and Snoop Dogg are related. The latter has even appeared on WWE programming alongside Mercedes and has also performed her theme song and entrance before.

When Mercedes Mone recently spoke to Tokyo Sports, she mentioned that if she was ever main eventing in the Tokyo Dome, then she would want Snoop Dogg to perform her entrance.

"If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue. I will definitely call him. He will sing the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it's great." [H/T Sescoops]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Sasha Banks doing her entrance with Snoop Dogg at Wrestlemania 32 was awesome. Sasha Banks doing her entrance with Snoop Dogg at Wrestlemania 32 was awesome. https://t.co/bSwuby1YfM

Mone recently defended her title against AZM and Hazuki in a triple-threat match at NJPW Sakura Genesis and will face Mayu Iwatani on April 23.

What do you make about Mercedes Mone's comments about Japan? Sound off in the comments section.

