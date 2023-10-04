"They had it all advertised" - Former WWE manager shares a controversial take on huge Brock Lesnar lawsuit

Former WWE manager recently spoke about MMA star Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC after his match with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar battled Hunt in the octagon in 2016 in the co-main event of UFC 200. He won the bout in spectacular fashion, outwrestling Hunt on the mat. However, the decision was later overturned as Brock failed an out-of-competition and a night-of-fight drug test. This led Hunt to file a lawsuit against the UFC, claiming that they were aware of the drug use and continued with the match.

In a recent clip from Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that Brock was a physical behemoth and suggested he couldn't have attained that peak naturally.

Mantell also stated that The UFC probably knew about the issue and kept it under wraps so they wouldn't have to change the card and lose money.

"Oh yeah, they knew that. Because look at Brock, he's a physical specimen. I'm sure he just doesn't get there naturally," Mantell continued. "I'm on the plaintiff's side. Because I think they all knew it and let him. They had it all advertised. If they had changed it, they would've lost some money, and I don't know." [From 2:18 - 3:08]

Brock Lesnar is a one-of-a-kind athlete

Over the years, Brock Lesnar has made a name for himself as a once-in-a-generation athlete and became one of the biggest names in combat sports history.

He is the only man to have won the NCAA Championship, UFC Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Championship. The Beast was also drafted to the Minnesota Vikings and played some games for the NFL during the 2004 pre-season.

Lesnar last competed at SummerSlam 2023 in a match against Cody Rhodes. This ended their trilogy of matches where Cody finally triumphed 2-1.

