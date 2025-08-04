  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • "They almost m*rdered a woman" - Candice LeRae injury update following Summerslam; DIY in shambles

"They almost m*rdered a woman" - Candice LeRae injury update following Summerslam; DIY in shambles

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:45 GMT
Candice LeRae falling from the ladder at SummerSlam (Image via WWE
Candice LeRae falling from the ladder at SummerSlam (Image via WWE's Youtube)

DIY competed in a WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at SummerSlam. During the match, Candice LeRae fell from the top of a ladder through another ladder during a spot. In a backstage interview, DIY expressed their dissatisfaction with what happened during the TLC match.

Ad

After the match, DIY were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley during the WWE SummerSlam post-show. All members of the group seemed frustrated with what happened with Johnny Gargano icing his throat while Candice did the same for her shoulder. Johnny Wrestling crashed out during the interview, talking about his injured throat.

"You hear my voice? I have ice on my throat, this is my voice now. This is how I'll talk forever. I'm done.... Look I was gonna have a great local, I was going to be a voiceover artist and now my career is over. And now who am I gonna voice? What character am I gonna voice? What character talks like this?" [28:12 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Cathy tried to get an update on Candice after what happened, both women got interrupted by a screaming Tomasso Ciampa. He shouted:

"They almost k*lled her, they almost m*rdered a woman, a mother of child." [29:38 onwards]
youtube-cover

Candice seemed to be fine after the dangerous spot as she was icing her shoulders. Fans loved this match and are excited to see what's next for the group.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications