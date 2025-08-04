"They almost m*rdered a woman" - Candice LeRae injury update following Summerslam; DIY in shambles

DIY competed in a WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at SummerSlam. During the match, Candice LeRae fell from the top of a ladder through another ladder during a spot. In a backstage interview, DIY expressed their dissatisfaction with what happened during the TLC match.
After the match, DIY were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley during the WWE SummerSlam post-show. All members of the group seemed frustrated with what happened with Johnny Gargano icing his throat while Candice did the same for her shoulder. Johnny Wrestling crashed out during the interview, talking about his injured throat.
"You hear my voice? I have ice on my throat, this is my voice now. This is how I'll talk forever. I'm done.... Look I was gonna have a great local, I was going to be a voiceover artist and now my career is over. And now who am I gonna voice? What character am I gonna voice? What character talks like this?" [28:12 onwards]
When Cathy tried to get an update on Candice after what happened, both women got interrupted by a screaming Tomasso Ciampa. He shouted:
"They almost k*lled her, they almost m*rdered a woman, a mother of child." [29:38 onwards]
Candice seemed to be fine after the dangerous spot as she was icing her shoulders. Fans loved this match and are excited to see what's next for the group.