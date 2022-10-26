Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on Logan Paul's main event segment on WWE SmackDown last week.

The Maverick came out to the ring to discuss his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey Uso attacked him from behind. Sami Zayn then showed up to prevent Uso from getting into a jostle, but it was too late as Paul managed to knock out one-half of the current tag team champions with a single punch.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager shared his thoughts on Logan Paul headlining SmackDown. He praised the latter for being good on the mic and taking things seriously.

"They don't have stars that they can match on television in the main event of their flagship show... We have a main event interview with Logan Paul concerning the Crown Jewel event and Roman Reigns. Again, this guy can talk, he's taken the business more seriously than the guys that are in it... He seems serious and motivated and he's got personality," said Cornette. [1:00 - 2:29]

Jim Cornette says he has no issues with Logan Paul being in the wrestling business

The social media megastar made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, and impressed fans and critics alike with his performance. He also did well in his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

Jim Cornette stated that he doesn't have a problem with Logan Paul being in WWE.

"I think this guy [Logan Paul] is going to do very well, also we've seen before, he takes the physical part seriously too and he's been training... With creating that doubt that he might actually win the thing and then we've seen some of the other screwy finishes that they've done lately, so people may think, 'You know, they might do it.'"

He stated that he's more offended by wrestlers such as Orange Cassidy and former AEW star Joey Janela.

"I'm not upset about this guy being a celebrity into wrestling with the way that he's treated it, as I'm more offended by people like Pockets [Orange Cassidy] or Jelly [Joey Janela] or some of these wastes of flesh that are given free rides in the business and don't appreciate it." [2:46 - 3:45]

Roman Reigns has been a world champion in WWE for over 700 days. Many wrestlers have tried to dethrone him but have failed. The latest to challenge the champion was Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, but he too was unsuccessful after Solo Sikoa showed up to help Reigns win.

It'll be interesting to see whether Logan Paul will be the person to finally end The Tribal Chief's historic title run.

