"They should be bagging my groceries" - 69-year-old Hall of Famer buries some WWE Superstars on the roster

The current WWE roster is a mix of a variety of Superstars ranging from behemoths to cruiserweights. In a Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan took a shot at some of the wrestlers on the current roster, saying that they should be bagging his groceries.

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time to step into the WWE ring. He has held the WWE Championship six times and feuded with some of the biggest names, such as The Undertaker, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, and many more.

While The Hulkster has held a number of accolades in the wrestling world, he doesn't seem too impressed with some wrestlers on today's roster. The two-time Hall of Famer spoke his mind on the roster on an episode of Full Send Podcast.

"All the guys I wrestled looked like monster sized and nowadays, there are a lot of guys that look like wrestlers and a lot of guys that don’t. A lot of guys that look like wrestlers, and then you got guys that look like they should be bagging my groceries. So the difference is how athletic the guys are. Smaller guys can do all kinds of crazy stuff. They do so much impressive stuff in one match, I wouldn’t do that much in a year. But what does it mean? You know?” (H/T Ringside News)

Has Hulk Hogan ever faced Roman Reigns?

Hulk Hogan has faced many of the GOATs of modern wrestling, but one name that has eluded that list is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Hogan's final match in WWE was against Randy Orton in 2006. At the time, the Tribal Chief hadn't started his journey as a WWE Superstar.

Billy @BJames1969 @Clint4000 @BrianRSolomon I think Roman beats Hulk Hogan's 1400 day reign, so Cody isn't beating Roman for some time (or perhaps ever). @Clint4000 @BrianRSolomon I think Roman beats Hulk Hogan's 1400 day reign, so Cody isn't beating Roman for some time (or perhaps ever).

According to another WWE Hall of Famer, Hogan should come out and confront Roman Reigns ahead of him beating the Hulkster's reign of 1,474 days as Champion. Bully Ray had the following to say on the Busted Open Radio:

"You can have Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns face-to-face and Roman saying, 'I'm gonna take you down,'" Bully Ray stated. "It doesn't matter what they do with it. The fact is, you can have Hulk and Roman, you know, Hulk talking about what it is to be that WWE Champion, and Roman saying, 'I'm taking your name off the list. I'm knocking you down a peg. You're gonna be number four. You're gonna sit behind Roman Reigns.'"

Would you like to see Hulk Hogan confront Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section!

